|Join Bubba Jackson and a like-minded group of curious travelers for a one-of-a-kind culturally rich journey to South Africa. Enjoy the Cape Town Jazz Festival, historic Robben Island, Cape Winelands and a Safari into the African Bush.
|KJazz thanks the Stanley W. Ekstrom Foundation for its generous support. The Stanley W. Ekstrom Foundation provides support for a range of charities and organizations that promote social welfare issues, such as education, animal rights and veteran services. Thanks to the Foundation, KJazz also is able to provide the Stanley W. Ekstrom Foundation jazz internships for Winter 2016. More information about the Foundation is available at: swefoundation.org/#mission
|Welcome to the KJazz Arts & Music Blog, your destination for the latest jazz news, arts highlights, and more! Click here to read what's happening now.
88 Essential Jazz Albums
Here's a list of great music for the New or Casual Jazz Music listener
Essential
88 Jazz Albums
The greatest Blues Songs
and Artists of all time--from the Top 88 albums selected
by KJazz's Members!
Top
88 blues songs
|Support for KJazz is provided by Soka Performing Arts Center, presenting A Tribute to Charles McPherson. On Friday, February 3 at 8pm, this sax legend will be joined by Brian Lynch, Johnathan Blake, Jeb Patton, and Ray Drummond, in a tribute concert at the Soka Performing Arts Center. More information is at performingarts.soka.edu
| Blue Note at Sea is now a collaboration of the talents and efforts of Blue Note Records (a legendary force in jazz), Blue Note Jazz Club (an international jazz icon) and Entertainment Cruise Productions (leading producer of jazz cruises). Entertainment Cruise Productions began this program under the name "The Contemporary Jazz Cruise", but when it became possible to add the "Blue Note" expertise and heritage to the program, the decision to form the partnership and change the name of the cruise was made quickly and with great excitement.
Blue Note at Sea will follow the mission of The Contemporary Jazz Cruise to present the finest jazz performers who are internationally recognized as being in the forefront of jazz today. Our goal is to be the hippest jazz cruise in the world. Combining great music with great food, service, accommodations and events will attract an international group of guests, all of whom contributing to what will certainly be the Jazz Event of the Season.
